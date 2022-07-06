Wimbledon Update: Tuesday, July 5th

LONDON, ENG – Novak Djokovic is headed to the men’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon after rallying past Jannik Sinner Tuesday in five sets (5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2).

The men’s top seed dropped the first two sets before winning the final three.

On the women’s side, three seed Ons Jabeur is moving on after besting Marie Bouzkova (3-6, 6-1, 6-1).

On Wednesday, American Taylor Fritz goes up against 2nd seed Rafael Nadal in a quarters match, while fellow U.S. product Amanda Anisomova faces Simona Halep in the women’s fifth round.