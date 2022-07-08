Wimbledon Update: Thursday, July 7th

Men’s #2 seed Rafeal Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to injury.

The Spainard reportedly tore an abdominal muscle in Wednesday’s quarterfinals win over American Taylor Fritz.

His withdrawal means Nick Kyrgios automatically advances to his first-ever singles Grand Slam final.

The other spot will be determined Friday as top-seed Novak Djokovic and 9-seed Cameron Norrie duke it out on Centre court.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side of the court, it will be Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybinka in the final after both picked up convincing wins Thursday.

Jabeur dispatched of Tatjana Maria (6-2, 3-6, 6-1), while Rybinka swept past Simona Halep (6-3, 6-3).