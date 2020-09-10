Williams wins US Open quarterfinal in 3 sets

NEW YORK (AP) _ Serena Williams has pulled out another three-setter to reach the semifinals in an 11th consecutive U.S. Open appearance. Williams trailed by a set and a break against Tsvetana Pironkova before coming back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Two more victories for Williams, and she will claim a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Pironkova wasn’t seeded at Flushing Meadows and isn’t even ranked. This was her first tournament of any sort in more than three years because she left the tour to become a mother.