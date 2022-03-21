Williams Records 300th Career Win as Aggies Top Oregon, 75-60

By: Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson tossed in 17 points as Texas A&M beat Oregon 75-60 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday.

Manny Obaseki had 11 points for the Aggies (25-12). Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III both scored 10. added 10 points. Tyrece Radford had 11 rebounds and scored eight.

N’Faly Dante had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for the Ducks (20-15). Eric Williams Jr. also had 13 points, while De’Vion Harmon scored 12.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

National Invitation Tournament – Second Round

Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Top-seeded Texas A&M defeated fifth-seeded Oregon, 75-60, in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament inside Reed Arena on Saturday.

Texas A&M rises to 25-12 on the year. The Aggies’ 25 wins are the most in a season since the 2015-16 team won 28.

The Maroon & White have been victorious in nine of their last 10 games.

In the NIT, the Aggies own a 9-7 record and advance to the Quarterfinals of the tournament for the fourth time. A&M last reached the NIT Quarterfinals in the 2005 season.

In NIT games played in Bryan-College Station, Texas A&M owns a 5-2 record all-time.

Buzz Williams notched his 300th career victory, improving to 300-191 in his career.

A&M and Oregon have split their two meetings in the all-time series.

TEAM NOTES

A&M went on a 9-2 run punctuated by a Hassan Diarra transition 3-pointer to take an 18-10 lead at the 11:39 mark of the first half.

The Aggies engaged in a 7-0 run starting at the 8:23 mark of the first period to extend their lead to 27-14.

Yet another 9-2 run by the Maroon & White beginning at the 12:38 mark of the second half saw A&M pull ahead, 71-53, its largest lead of the game.

Texas A&M shot 47% from the floor compared to Oregon’s 37% mark. When outshooting their opponents, the Aggies are now 20-2.

On the boards, the Aggies outrebounded the Ducks by a 38-34 margin. Texas A&M is 15-2 in games when they win the rebound battle.

A&M edged Oregon in the turnover battle, surrendering 10 and forcing 11. The Aggies recorded nine points off turnovers.

The Maroon & White dominated the scoring battle down low, booking 42 points in the paint compared to Oregon’s 24. When outscoring its opponent in the paint, Texas A&M is now 19-4.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Quenton Jackson, Wade Taylor IV, Henry Coleman III, Tyrece Radford and Manny Obaseki for the tenth

time (9-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Quenton Jackson finished with a game-high 17 points, and has scored in double figures for the 29th time this season. He has logged 10-or-more points in 18 of his last 19 games.

Jackson matched his season high in minutes played with 35. He last played 35 minutes in the SEC Championship Game against Tennessee on March 13.

Henry Coleman III finished with 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field with four made free throws. Coleman has logged double figures in seven of his last eight games.

Tyrece Radford hauled in double-digit rebounds for the second game in a row and the fourth time this year. His 11 boards led all Aggies.

Radford has recorded 25 rebounds in the NIT, averaging 12.5 per game.

Radford matched his season high in assists with three. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native has finished with three assists in four games this season, last at Ole Miss on Feb. 26.

Radford swiped away three steals for the third-straight game, matching his season high. The guard has finished with three steals in six games this season.

Manny Obaseki finished the game with 11 points and seven boards. The Allen, Texas, native has scored in double figures three times in his collegiate career.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M men’s basketball continues its run in the National Invitation Tournament in the quarterfinal round against the winner of Saturday’s game featuring VCU and Wake Forest. Reed Arena will play host to the matchup on Wednesday with the time for the game to be announced at a later time.