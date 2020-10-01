Williams pulls out, Azarenka loses, Nadal and Korda win

PARIS (AP) _ Serena Williams’ bid for a record 24th Grand Slam title will spill into next year as she approaches a milestone birthday.

The 39-year-old Williams has pulled out of the French Open because of an Achilles injury that cropped up during the U.S. Open semifinals. She doesn’t expect to play again this year.

U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka is also out after two rounds. The 10th-seeded Azarenka lost to 161st-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in straight sets.

Coco Gauff’s French Open debut has ended in the second round thanks in part to her 19 double-faults.

Women’s top seed Simona Halep (HA’-lehp) dropped just seven games in her second-round match.

Those advancing from the women’s side include third seed Elina Svitolina, fifth seed Kiki Bertens and Elise Mertens.

Meanwhile, men’s defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the third round by beating American player Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. Nadal is joined in Round 3 by third seed Dominic Thiem (teem) and No. 6 Alexander Zverev, who needed five sets to advance.

Taylor Fritz won its second-round match, but fellow American John Isner lost to qualifier Sebastian Korda in an all-US matchup.