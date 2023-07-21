Wickson Creek Water District Customers Warned Of Additional Outdoor Water Restrictions

Water customers in the Wickson Creek district are warned about the potential of mandatory restrictions on outdoor watering.

According to the district’s website, “We are quickly approaching usage levels that would require us to move to Stage 2 Restrictions. Wickson Creek is asking all customers to continue to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for all non-essential purposes.”

If enacted, stage two restrictions means outdoor watering can be done on one specific day per week that is associated with their street address, and only on that day between nine p.m. and five a.m.