White Sox reunite with La Russa

UNDATED (AP) _ Tony La Russa is back where he started as a major league manager.

The 76-year-old Hall of Fame skipper has been re-hired by the Chicago White Sox. La Russa began his major league managing career with the White Sox in 1979 and guided them to an AL West title four years later. He was fired in 1986, a move team owner Jerry Reinsdorf has long regretted.

After Chicago, La Russa won the 1989 World Series with the Athletics and guide the Cardinals to a pair of Fall Classic wins.

La Russa was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 after winning 2,728 games and six pennants over 33 seasons with Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis.

The hiring makes La Russa the oldest current manager in the majors by five years over Houston’s Dusty Baker.