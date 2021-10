The Astros and White Sox are headed to a Game 4 in their American League Division Series.

Leaury Garcia and Yasmani Grandal homered and Chicago out-slugged Houston Sunday night, 12-6 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The ‘Stros had jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the top of the third before Chicago came storming back.

Houston will look to finish things off Monday afternoon at 2:37 p.m.

Coverage will be on Gospel 97.3 FM.