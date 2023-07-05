What Began As A Child Custody Exchange Ended In Two Arrests

What began as a child custody exchange in the parking lot of the Bryan police department Monday night ended in the arrests of two women, their car being totaled, and the child going to other family members.

BPD arrest reports state after the exchange, the father was blocked from leaving.

That led to an argument where the child’s father and his current girlfriend were spit on by 27 year old Ashley Tennell of Bryan. She is the current girlfriend of the child’s mother, 23 year old Felicity Conley of Bryan.

Then Conley is accused is punching her ex’s current girlfriend in the face.

Before leaving the parking lot, Tennell is accused of pointing a gun at the child’s father and girlfriend.

BPD was contacted after the dually pickup driven by the child’s father was rear ended by the car driven by Tennell.

Officers recovered a gun and arrested Tennell for family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence assault for the spitting.

Conley was arrested for family violence assault causing bodily injury to her ex’s current girlfriend.

As of July 5, Conley remained in jail in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond.

Tennell remained in jail as of July 5. No bond has been set on the family violence assault charge. Bond on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was set at $40,000 dollars.