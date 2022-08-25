West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges

Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy.

The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of money.

39 year old Salvador Barrios Jr., who was booked in the Brazos County jail for the 31st time in 22 years, is held on bonds totaling $800,000 dollars.

And bonds for 28 year old Esther Cardona…who was on probation at the time of her arrest for misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury…totals $250,000 dollars.