Wellborn Water District Restricts Outdoor Watering To Two Days Per Week

The Wellborn water district has announced mandatory outdoor water restrictions.

Stage two of the Wellborn district’s drought contingency plan reduces outdoor watering to two specific days per week and at specific times.

Violations start with a written warning and are as extreme as a $2,000 dollar fine and seven days of having a water flow restrictor which is installed at the customer’s expense.

A news release from the water district says if everyone participates, that will reduce daily irrigation demand by two-thirds and will help keep their towers full.

