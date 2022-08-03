Wellborn Special Utility District Issues Stage 3 Mandatory Restrictions On Outdoor Watering

For the second time in three weeks, the Wellborn special utility district (WSUD) issues restrictions on outdoor watering.

Wednesday’s notice is a stage 3 order where WSUD customers are limited to outdoor watering to one day a week and only between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The WSUD notice was the result of not having enough water for fire protection.

News release from the Wellborn Special Utility District:

Off-schedule landscape irrigation by automatic sprinklers has increased to the point where the District is once again unable to maintain safe levels of storage for fire protection.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has our area at “Very High” risk for wildfires, and you may have noticed signs of recent grass fires along local roads. An immediate reduction in water use is necessary to preserve the District’s ability to supply water to first responders in the event of a wildfire.

To accomplish this, Wellborn SUD is implementing Stage 3 of the Drought Contingency Plan.

Modify your irrigation timers or contact your irrigation provider to comply with the watering restrictions below.

All customers are required to comply with this watering schedule in order to maintain safe water storage during this period of increased fire risk.

Mandatory Water Use Restrictions:

Under threat of penalty for violation, the following water use restrictions shall apply to all persons:

For addresses ending in 0 or 1: Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Monday until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday

For addresses ending in 2 or 3: Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Tuesday until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday

For addresses ending in 4 or 5: Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Wednesday until 5:00 a.m. Thursday

For addresses ending in 6 or 7: Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Thursday until 5:00 a.m. Friday

For addresses ending in 8 or 9: Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Friday until 5:00 a.m. Saturday

For Commercial Meters and HOAs: Designated watering period is 9:00 p.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Sunday

On designated watering days your sprinkler system timer must be set to start no earlier than 9 p.m. and must be set to stop no later than 5 a.m. the following morning.

Hand watering by bucket or watering can is allowed on any day after 6 p.m. or before 9 a.m.

Water customers are required to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes.