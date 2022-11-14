Weekend Standoff Involving The College Station Police Department’s SWAT And Hostage Negotiations Teams

College Station police responding to a weekend domestic violence incident resulted in bringing out the SWAT and hostage negotiation teams.

Residents of the Southgate Village apartments were displaced and a road was closed Saturday for more than three hours before a Bryan man who had barricaded himself was arrested.

25 year old Deuntae Damon, according to CSPD arrest reports, grabbed the neck of a pregnant woman and applied enough pressure that she began to lose consciousness.

Damon was also arrested on a warrant charging him with hitting the same woman in the forehead with a hammer two weeks ago.

Bonds on the new charges were set $66,000 dollars.

At the time of this arrest, Damon was also wanted on an arrest warrant for violating probation after admitting to family violence assault with a prior conviction. The October 2021 attack involved another woman. Damon is held without bond on the probation violation charge.