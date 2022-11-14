Weekend Standoff Involving The College Station Police Department’s SWAT And Hostage Negotiations Teams

November 14, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
Photo of Deuntae Damon from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
College Station police responding to a weekend domestic violence incident resulted in bringing out the SWAT and hostage negotiation teams.

Residents of the Southgate Village apartments were displaced and a road was closed Saturday for more than three hours before a Bryan man who had barricaded himself was arrested.

25 year old Deuntae Damon, according to CSPD arrest reports, grabbed the neck of a pregnant woman and applied enough pressure that she began to lose consciousness.

Damon was also arrested on a warrant charging him with hitting the same woman in the forehead with a hammer two weeks ago.

Bonds on the new charges were set $66,000 dollars.

At the time of this arrest, Damon was also wanted on an arrest warrant for violating probation after admitting to family violence assault with a prior conviction. The October 2021 attack involved another woman. Damon is held without bond on the probation violation charge.

Screen shot from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
