Weekend DWI Arrests

College Station police arrest a driver that officers believe caused a five vehicle crash Saturday night on Wellborn Road in front of the H-E-B. 35 year old Edgar Castillo of Bryan was charged with D-W-I after failing field sobriety tests. According to the CSPD arrest report, Castillo said he was not paying attention, and traffic cameras showed Castillo’s Mustang at a high rate of speed rear end a vehicle, which set off a chain reaction. Three people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Castillo is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

Bryan police use a drone to find the driver of pickup that eluded officers after doing burnouts Saturday night in the downtown area. 31 year old Dylan Golden of Marquez, who was found by the drone between two fence lines near Neal Elementary school, was arrested for evading and D-W-I with an open bottle of tequila in the center console. Golden is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $7,000 dollars.

An 18 year old woman and a 19 year old man are out of jail on bonds after they were arrested by College Station police for racing and minors driving while intoxicated. CSPD arrest reports say one officer smelled alcohol on the breath of 18 year old Ross Walkingshaw of College Station. His breath alcohol samples, taken two hours after he had been driving, measured zero. The breath alcohol samples of Paris Rendon of College Station, two hours after she had been driving, were both .056. They were spotted on Wellborn Road in the Northgate district just after the bars closed Sunday morning. Walkingshaw’s car stopped in the area of Wellborn and Holleman. Rendon stopped in the area of Wellborn and Capstone. Walkingshaw was released from jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond on the racing charge, Rendon was released after posting a $2,000 dollar bond on the racing charge, and both drivers posted bond on DWI as a minor that promise they will make future court appearances.