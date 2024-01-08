Weekend DWI Arrests Of Drivers With Prior DWI Convictions

A College Station man convicted of D-W-I’s that took place in 2021 and 2022 was arrested Friday night (January 5) for another D-W-I. That is after College Station police responded to the report of a parked vehicle being struck in an apartment parking lot. As of January 8, 28 year old Walter Lopez-Huinac was also held in jail for immigration authorities.

A Bryan man on probation after admitting to drunk driving and possessing a controlled substance in 2020 returns to jail on new DWI and drug charges. Bryan police arrest reports say the new charges follows a crash on Saturday (January 6) west of Lake Bryan. The driver of a S-U-V failed to yield while turning from Tatum to Sandy Point Road and striking a pickup truck. A passenger in the pickup was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the S-U-V who was arrested, 29 year old Juan Antonio Torres, was also charged with deadly conduct. As of January 8, Torres remained jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.