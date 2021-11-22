Weekend Disturbance In Bryan Leads To A Standoff And An Arrest

Bryan police responding to a disturbance Saturday afternoon led to a standoff with a man who was arrested on charges of threatening to stab his mother, a brother, and a passerby.

According to BPD tweets, officers dealt with a man who barricaded himself for three hours before he was taken into custody without incident.

According to BPD arrest reports, officers arrived to find 19 year old Louis Armstrong inside a camper parked in the driveway of a home on Stillmeadow Drive.

As of Sunday evening, Armstrong remained in jail, held without bond on the new charges of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to online court records, Armstrong is awaiting four trials on criminal charges. There is an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case from October of 2020, felony assault of a public servant from February 2020, misdemeanor family violence assault involving an injury, evading arrest, and resisting arrest from June 15th, and violating bond from the June 15th arrest.