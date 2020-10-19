Weekend Crash At Wellborn And Deacon Sends One To The Hospital And One To Jail

A College Station police officer on routine patrol Sunday at three in the morning came upon a two vehicle crash at Wellborn Road and Deacon.

A passenger who was found in the northbound lanes of Wellborn Road was taken to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage and a broken jaw.

Another person was found unconscious in a SUV that was found overturned in the center median.

According to the CSPD arrest report, several witnesses reported seeing a car swerving in and out of traffic at an estimated speed of 100 prior to the collision.

The driver of the car, 31 year old David Hammond of College Station, who was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, remained jailed Monday morning in lieu of a $15,000 dollar bond.

There were no passengers in Hammond’s car.