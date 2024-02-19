Weekend Arrests On Alcohol Related Charges

For the fourth time in 13 months, a 23 year old College Station man is arrested for public intoxication. The latest arrest came with an additional charge of threatening to injure a College Station firefighter/paramedic. The College Station police arrest report says the threat made by Glen Medearis Jr. came after Northgate bars closed Sunday morning (February 18). He is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond. Medearis, who identified himself as a volunteer firefighter and a student at the TEEX fire school, was arrested for public intoxication after officers saw him try to drive after he was told to get a ride home. Online court records say Medearis was placed on probation from public intoxication arrests in May and August of 2023.

A crash on Highway 6 last Friday (February 16) north of Navasota led to a College Station man’s second arrest in the last five months for DWI with two prior convictions. The DPS arrest report does not indicate anyone was injured when a car rear ended another car on Highway 6 near the FM 2154 exit. The driver of the car that caused the collision, 27 year old Anson Sterling, was also ticketed for driving with an invalid license and failing to control speed. He remained in jail as of February 19th in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond. Online court records do not show Sterling being indicted following a DWI arrest last October in College Station.

A Bryan police officer sees a car going east in the westbound lanes of William Joel Bryan Parkway in the downtown area early Sunday morning (February 18) after the bars closed. After the car stopped, the driver was arrested for D-W-I with four prior convictions. 65 year old Angela Dillard of Bryan remained in jail as of Monday afternoon (February 19) in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond.

College Station police had multiple encounters last weekend with 2/20 year olds that resulted in both going to jail. CSPD arrest reports say Josiah Merryman was charged in three separate incidents with underage drinking, having a fake driver’s license, and possessing a controlled substance. Merryman’s companion, 20 year old Jacob Pitts of College Station, was charged in two separate incidents with underage drinking and possessing a controlled substance. Merryman is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $9,000 dollars and Pitts is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.