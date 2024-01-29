Weekend Arrests In Two Assaults And A Road Rage Incident

A Bryan woman drove to the police department to report having a bad headache after her head struck a concrete floor. A BPD arrest report says she fell after she was pushed several times by the father of their child. The woman’s sister took her to the hospital, where a neurosurgeon told an officer the woman sustained a brain bleed. Arrested for family violence assault causing serious bodily injury and preventing the woman from calling 9-1-1 was 29 year old Jordan Anderson-Stewart of Bryan. Stewart remained in in jail as of January 28 in lieu of bonds totaling $33,000 dollars.

A College Station man in jail since last February is now accused of assaulting a Brazos County detention officer. The arrest report from the sheriff’s office says the detention officer was pushed with enough force to cause the officer to take several steps backwards. Then the inmate struck the officer in the face with a closed fist. 20 year old Terry England is awaiting trials on an armed robbery charge from last February, a felony charge of family violence assault from September of 2022, and two misdemeanor charges. Online records show England is held without bond on the family violence assault charge.

College Station police make a road rage arrest Saturday morning. According to the CSPD arrest report, the incident began just before ten a.m. on the freeway. The suspect told officers after the victim cut him off, the victim rolled down his window, started screaming and cussing, then threatened to kill the suspect. The victim denied saying anything to the suspect and that the suspect pointed a handgun at him with his finger on the trigger. After officer found a loaded gun under the driver’s seat of the suspect’s vehicle, 23 year old Hunter Walker of College Station was arrested for deadly conduct. Walker is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.