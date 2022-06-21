Weekend Arrests For Aggravated Assault Of A Teenager, Threatening Police, And Performing Without A Permit

A College Station woman is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $150,000 dollars. That’s after she was arrested by College Station police on charges of family violence assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the CSPD arrest report, 42 year old Jennifer McQueen is accused of putting a rope or a cord around the neck of a 15 year old and dragging the teenager down a hallway. The arrest report also stated she is accused of hitting the teen with a pair of channel lock plyers and then telling him she hoped she broke his ankle.

Eight Bryan police officers responded to what was described a confrontational crowd Saturday night at Scurry Park. The BPD arrest report stated a small group appeared to be acting civil after the park closed and a DJ complied with turning off music. Someone else in the park approached officers with a razor knife in one hand, threatened to kill police, yelled obscenities, then walked away. 23 year old Christen Green of Bryan was arrested for retaliation and possessing marijuana inside a drug free zone. Green remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.

A Bryan man performing in the Northgate district promenade after the bars closed Sunday morning was arrested on a charge of not having a special events permit. The College Station police arrest report stated many Northgate patrons were watching the performance. And when officers confronted the performer, he became loud and openly confrontational. The arrest report also stated the performer was arrested two weeks ago for evading arrest and being in possession of a handgun that the performer indicated he carried to use on police officers. 21 year old Shedon Augusta was released from jail after posting a $300 dollar personal bond.