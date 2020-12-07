Week Two Of Early Voting Underway In College Station City Council Runoff Election

Early voting resumed Monday in the College Station city council runoff election.

Turnout for the first week was 474. That’s one and half percent of the more than 28,000 who voted in the general election for the place five seat, or less than one percent of the nearly 60,000 eligible voters.

City of College Station communications director Jay Socol says voters with absentee ballots can not drop them off during early voting at the elections office. The governor allowed that during early voting in the November general election, but that did not extend to the runoff.

More than 2,000 absentee ballots were sent out, along with more than 500 military and overseas ballots.

There are expanded voting hours at the College Station Utilities training facility on Graham Road Monday and Tuesday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Early voting hours Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Click below for comments from Jay Socol during WTAW’s The Infomaniacs program on December 4, 2020: