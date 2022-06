More than 1,600 College Station Utilities (CSU) electric customers were affected by a power outage Wednesday morning.

The city of College Station’s social media states “the initial cause appears to be from a large bird getting into overhead lines in the area. Crews are in the process of repairing those lines.”

According to the CSU outages map, the general area was north and south of Southwest Parkway, from west of Bee Creek to west of Wellborn Road.