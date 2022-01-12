Wednesday Is The Final Public Meeting For The City Of Bryan’s Upcoming Reconstruction Of South College From Villa Maria To Carson

The third and final public meeting on the upcoming reconstruction of South College Avenue in Bryan from Villa Maria to Carson is Wednesday.

Rachel Gaddis, who is the project manager for the city of Bryan, says everyone associated with the project will be on hand to field questions.

Gaddis says the meeting also includes detours and other construction related information.

Wednesday’s come and go meeting is from 5 until 6:30 p.m. in city council chambers.

The project adds new sidewalks and shared use paths, roundabouts at the intersections of Carson and Williamson, new water and sewer lines, and new storm drainage.

Gaddis says construction is tentatively scheduled to start by the end of April.

News release from the city of Bryan:

Members of the public are invited to attend an informational meeting about planned improvements to South College Avenue from West Villa Maria Road to Carson Street in Midtown.

This project is the next phase in the implementation of the Midtown Area Plan, which reimagines the Midtown Bryan area into a pedestrian-friendly, welcoming place for residents to enjoy and businesses to thrive.

Phase One of the South College Avenue project includes:

Roundabouts at Williamson Drive and Carson Street to improve traffic flow at each intersection.

Medians along South College Avenue.

A 8-12-foot-wide shared use path on the west side of South College Avenue.

A 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of South College Avenue.

Replacing water and sanitary sewer lines along the South College Avenue corridor.

Installing storm sewer and detention facilities.

These improvements will help increase the efficiency and Safety of South College for vehicles and pedestrians, improve the stormwater drainage in the area and help alleviate flooding, replace aging infrastructure and encourage neighborhood revitalization and economic development. Special consideration is also being given to protect as many trees as possible in the project area.