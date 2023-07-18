Weaver Adds Taylor Rodgers to Coaching Staff

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced the addition of Taylor Rodgers as assistant coach Monday. Rodgers remains in the SEC, as he joins the Aggies from Tennessee where he served as the director of operations.

“We are excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Rodgers to our coaching staff,” Weaver said. “He will be filling the newly created assistant coach position on our team. Taylor brings a lot of college experience to our program, from his time as a coach with ACU and as director of operations at Tennessee. He is the type of person that we want coaching and mentoring our student-athletes here at Texas A&M and we’re thrilled to have him.”

In his most recent role as director of operations with the Volunteers, Rodgers worked with another premier women’s tennis program in the conference who pushed the Aggies all the way to a narrow victory in this year’s NCAA Super Regional round (4-1). During his time in Knoxville, he organized all the team’s activities including travel, practice and events, giving him valuable experience in all facets of collegiate tennis at the highest level.

“I’m very grateful to Mark and Jordan [Szabo] for giving me this opportunity,” Rodgers said. “My family and I can’t wait to get to Aggieland and get started.”

Prior to his shift into the operations side of tennis, Rodgers was an assistant coach for both ACU’s men’s and women’s tennis teams. He served a two-year stint with the Wildcats from 2020-22, where he helped the men’s program claim the WAC Tournament title and earn the team’s first berth to the NCAA Tournament. Rodgers also served as the recruiting coordinator for ACU, where he signed the first women’s five-star recruit since 2017.

Rodgers continued, “Between ACU and Tennessee I have been able to work at really high levels in college tennis and I’m excited to take it one step further here at Texas A&M.”