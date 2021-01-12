Weather delays and cancellations for January 12, 2021:

Texas A&M and Blinn College will open Tuesday at 10 a.m…due to the possibility of hazardous road conditions. The forecast includes freezing fog with a low temperature of 27.

Franklin ISD has delayed the start of school Tuesday until 10 a.m.

Hearne ISD has delayed the start of school Tuesday until 10 a.m.

Caldwell ISD has delayed the start of school Tuesday until 10 a.m. Cafeteria doors will open at 9:20 a.m.

As for the status of Tuesday classes in the College Station and Bryan ISD schools…both districts will be checking road conditions early Tuesday morning. Bryan ISD will announce a decision by 5 a.m. and College Station ISD by 6 a.m.

Winter storm delays and cancellations for January 11, 2021:

Texas A&M announces a 10 a.m. start for non essential employees on College Station and Bryan campuses on Monday, January 11. University bus service will start at 9 a.m. COVID-19 testing for outdoor locations including drive-thrus is canceled for Mon, Jan. 11. Testing for indoor sites is delayed until 10 a.m. Individuals scheduled to take a test prior to 10 a.m. at indoor sites may proceed to their appointment at 10 a.m. Before going to test, consult the updated testing locations site. Employees with questions about their status as essential vs. nonessential and employees at university sites outside of Brazos County should consult their respective leadership for guidance. Mini-mester courses scheduled before 10:00 am on January 11th are canceled or will meet remotely at the discretion of faculty members.

All Blinn College campuses will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 11. Details at blinn.edu.

Bryan ISD is not holding classes or extracurricular activities on Monday, January 11. Monday’s Bryan ISD school board meeting was also cancelled.

College Station ISD is not holding classes on Monday, January 11.

Snook ISD cancelled classes and extracurricular activities on Monday, January 11.

Franklin ISD is not holding classes Monday, January 11.

Navasota ISD is not holding classes Monday, January 11.

Caldwell ISD is not holding classes Monday, January 11.

Normangee ISD is not holding classes Monday, January 11.

Iola ISD cancelled classes and activities for Monday, January 11.

Anderson-Shiro CISD cancelled classes for Monday, January 11.

Allen Academy will open at 10 a.m. Monday, January 11.

City of College Station offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 11. Solid waste and recycling collections may also be delayed until later in the day. A call will be made Monday morning.

Brazos County offices are closed Monday, January 11.

St. Joseph Health vaccine clinic appointments for Monday, January 11 are cancelled. Patients who had appointments will be contacted to reschedule.

All HealthPoint clinics will open at 10 am on Monday January 11.