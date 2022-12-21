Weather Challenges For B/CS Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Fundraising

Recent rain and upcoming sub-freezing temperatures are causing challenges for the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army red kettle fundraising.

Captain Timothy Israel has issued a special request to consider online contributions.

Israel says the final week of the red kettle campaign generally raises around $50,000 dollars towards year round program support.

This week, the amount of donations and the number of volunteer bell ringers have been very low.

Wet weather on Monday resulted in the lowest fundraising day of the season.

Online donations can be made at salvationarmybcs.org.

News release from the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army:

As Texas braces itself for several days of sub-freezing temperatures, The Salvation Army is working hard this week to raise essential funds during the Red Kettle Campaign that make basic services including meal, clothing and emergency financial assistance possible all year-round here in Bryan/College Station. The annual campaign ends on Christmas Eve and with the cold weather approaching, The Salvation Army is asking for the community to pitch in through online donations.

The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station’s Red Kettle Campaign has consistently seen a raise in funds during the last week of bell ringing in past years. “So far our Red Kettle campaign has been on pace with previous campaigns, however with the inclement weather coming through this weekend, we are growing concerned about our ability to finish the campaign successfully,” said Captain Timothy Israel. “This week our donations and volunteers have been very low. We are asking for volunteers and the community to consider making an online donation. We usually have raised close to $50,000 dollars in our last week of ringing and these are usually our best days of the season, but yesterday was our lowest fundraising day of the season so far, due to the weather.”

The Salvation Army also makes plans to accommodate guests who are in need of a warming station when the weather drops below 40 degrees in the coming days. During normal office hours, the main office will be open to provide a warm, safe place to get out of the cold for those in need. Families who are in need of warm clothing for the winter are also welcome to make an clothing closet appointment to receive needed garments. “Your support means that The Salvation Army is there to keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay the bills, so we can provide a meal for those experiencing food insecurity and prevent homelessness for vulnerable families. Help us finish strong, so we can be able to meet needs in our community year round,” said Captain Timothy.

Online donations can be made on The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station’s website at www.salvationarmybcs.org and anyone interested in ringing the bell to raise funds can sign up at www.registertoring.com. For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Emergency Assistance, or any other Salvation Army program, please call 979-361-0618 or visit us at 2506 Cavitt Ave, Bryan, TX 77801.