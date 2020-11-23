Watson, Watt lead Houston to 27-20 win over New England

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ Deshaun Watson threw for 344 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, and J.J. Watt defended a career-high four passes to lead the Houston Texans to a 27-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Watson’s two touchdown passes and scoring run all came in the first half as the Texans built a 21-10 halftime lead. Watson and Houston’s offense slowed down after that to allow the Patriots to get back into it. But a 46-yard field goal by Kaimi Fairbairn extended the lead to 27-20 with about 31/2 minutes to go. Houston’s beleaguered defense sealed the victory with a stop after that.