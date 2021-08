Another Texans practice and another no-show for Deshaun Watson.

The quarterback was not on the field Tuesday, but coach David Culley says he’s working out on his own.

After requesting a trade early in the off-season, Watson was served with a flurry of sexual misconduct lawsuits in March.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all 22 of Watson’s accusers, tells CBS and Fox reporter Amy Dash that the FBI is currently investigating the claims.