HOUSTON, Texas – The Cleveland Browns scored two defensive touchdowns and added a 76-yard punt return for a score as they downed the Houston Texans Sunday, 27-14.

Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson sputtered in his return to Houston (and the NFL), completing 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and an interception.

His counterpart, Kyle Allen, completed 20 of 39 passes for 201 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

With the win, the Browns improve to 5-7.

Meanwhile, the Texans fall to 1-10-1.