Watson Continues to Field Offers From Other NFL Teams

The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes continue to heat up.

After a Houston grand jury ruled last week that it could not indict the Texans quarterback on criminal charges for sexual assault and harassment, several teams have approached the three-time Pro Bowler about a trade.

Reportedly leading the pack are the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

Watson, who led the the NFL in passing with the Texans in 2020, sat out all of last season after 22 different women accused him of sexual assault/harassment last March.

The former first-round pick had already requested a trade from Houston before the allegations were released.