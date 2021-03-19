Water Line Repair Continues at Barron Road

A water line break under Barron Road reported on March 9th is still under repair.

Jennifer Nations, College Station’s Water Resource Coordinator, says initially, two leaks were found in a pipe.

“The two things that we did repair did not hold. Due to the additional leaks that emerged, they are going to replace a section of pipe,” said Nations.

Nations says as they wait for parts to come in, westbound Barron Road remains closed at the State Highway 6 underpass.

“Because it is so close to Highway 6, we have to follow TxDOT procedures for closing it off, so we had to leave it in place as is and come back to attack it later,” said Nations.

The closure will eventually switch to the eastbound lanes. Nations said they do not expect widespread water outages.

Listen to “Update on water line break at Barron Road” on Spreaker.

News release from City of College Station:

Westbound lanes on Barron Road remain closed as a water line repair continues near State Highway 6. The closure will eventually switch to the eastbound lanes.

Nearby businesses and Living Hope Baptist Church will have brief water outages when a new section of line is installed. After initial repairs were made on March 9, additional leaks emerged to force the pipe’s replacement.