Water Damage From the February Winter Storm Worse Than Expected To The Gym Floor At Bryan’s SFA Middle School

Bryan ISD school board members were told this week that water damage from frozen waterlines during February’s winter storm caused more damage to the gym floor at Stephen F. Austin (SFA) middle school.

Board members this week approved a change order recommended by BISD’s construction manager

Paul Buckner reported that insurance will pick up the additional $88,000 dollar cost of replacing the subfloor.

The new SFA floor, which is expected to be completed in two months, will be similar to what was done last summer at Bryan High.

Buckner was told the lumber price tripled from last summer from $16 to $18 dollars for a sheet of plywood to $54 dollars a sheet.

Click below for comments from the April 5, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting. Speakers include Paul Buckner.

