Water Customers In Bryan, College Station, And Texas A&M Are Being Asked To Conserve & Boil Orders In The Wellborn And Wickson Creek Water Districts

The cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M are asking to conserve water due to critically low water pressure. This includes turning off faucets that have been dripping.

At A&M, a Code Maroon alert was issued following power outages at their water wells and widespread water leaks in campus buildings, resulting in campus water supplies nearing critically low levels.

And the Wellborn and Wickson Creek water systems have issued boil water notices as a result of low system pressures.

News release from the city of Bryan:

The City of Bryan requests that all Bryan residents and businesses immediately begin conserving water, as the city’s water pressure is critically low, which puts essential services like firefighting in danger.

“We’re low on pressure, and we need folks who have had their faucets open to turn them off, and to use as little water as possible,” said Director of Public Works Jayson Barfknecht. “This will allow us to catch back up.”

Anyone with a water leak also is requested to turn their water off to conserve water supply. With the current temperatures above freezing, there should be little danger of the plumbing freezing during the day.

Barfknecht said the city is pumping all of its available water, but the water pressure deficit is likely due to a large number of water leaks on private properties. City crews are checking meters, as well as the water distribution system, for leaks as quickly as the weather and road conditions allow.

Once adequate water pressure is achieved, the city will alert the public that it is again safe to begin dripping faucets and using water.

There are several rumors circulating implying that the City of Bryan is going to shut off the water supply. These rumors are false.

The city is not shutting off the water supply. The only action being taken right now is asking residents and businesses to conserve water as much as possible.

Unless a medical necessity exists and to help protect the water system integrity, water is turned off when private leaks are found.

If the city’s water pressure drops below 20 psi, then a state-mandated boil water notice will be issued. Conserving water increases the chances that the city will not need to issue this type of notice.

Information from the city of College Station:

The City of College Station Water Services department requests that customers cut back on non-essential water use due to high water demand. As the weather has warmed slightly, pipes that were frozen are thawing, and that is likely leading to leaks driving the demand.

If customers were flowing faucets outside to prevent freezing, that can be curtailed to a slow drip if absolutely necessary. Check sprinkler systems, especially above-ground backflow preventers, as well as swimming pool equipment, for leaks.

If a leak is identified, locate and turn off the main water source to the house. It is usually located between the house and water meter, sometimes in the same box as the meter or a nearby box. It may be in the garage or house (the valve between the street and the meter is the angle stop and is only meant to be operated by the water utility). Turn the customer shutoff all the way to the right and call a plumber. Water leaks can also be reported to Utility Dispatch at 855-528-4278. Choose option 2 to report a problem. We appreciate our customers’ patience and diligence in finding and fixing leaks. Those efforts make a difference.

College Station water resources coordinator Jennifer Nations says the start of thawing has led to leaking what were frozen water pipes, water heaters, sprinkler systems, and pool equipment among other things. Customers are being asked to cut off their water supply when they notice a leak. Nations also says IF there is a water line break, standard operating procedure…regardless of the time of the year…is to shut off water to that line and isolate it to make the repair.

News release from the Wellborn and Wickson Creek water systems:

Wellborn SUD and Wickson Creek SUD are issuing a boil water notice as a result of low system pressures resulting from extreme weather.

