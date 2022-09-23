Water Consumption In Bryan And College Station Returns To Levels Before Last Month’s Rainfall

The return of near triple digit temperatures has brought back higher water consumption in Bryan and College Station.

Neither city removed voluntary conservation measures following rainfall the two weeks before Labor Day.

Bryan public works director Jayson Barfknecht said it was discussed during the August rain but no action was taken.

Barfknecht said the city of Bryan produced more than 22 million gallons on August 1. After the rain, consumption on September 4, the day before Labor Day, was 9.4 million. On Wednesday (September 21), consumption returned to more than 20 million gallons for the first time since the rain.

College Station water resources coordinator Jennifer Nations said consumption on Thursday (September 22) was 21 million gallons. That’s the first day for over 20 million gallons in College Station since August 18. The lowest consumption in College Station after the rain was 14 million gallons.

City of Bryan voluntary water guidelines:

During this time, City of Bryan water customers are requested to voluntarily limit outdoor water use by participating in the following watering schedule for outdoor water use:

For addresses ending in 0, 1, 2 and Commercial Meters: Designated watering days are Thursday and Sunday

For addresses ending in 3,4,5 and Homeowners Associations: Designated watering days are Tuesday and Friday

For addresses ending in 6,7,8 and 9: Designated watering days are Wednesday and Saturday

Outdoor water use is discouraged between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., except with hand-held buckets or hand-held hoses equipped with a positive pistol grip nozzle or other device that automatically shuts off water flow when the hose is not being used. The time restrictions do not apply to the irrigation of commercial plant nurseries, irrigation using reclaimed water, new landscape installation during installation and the first 10 days, and the testing of new irrigation systems or existing irrigation systems being tested or under repair.

City of College Station voluntary water guidelines:

No irrigation anywhere between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and outside of that window on Thursdays and Saturdays for even-numbered addresses and on Wednesdays and Saturdays for odd-numbered addresses.

Click below for comments from Jayson Barfknecht, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Water consumption in Bryan and College Station return to levels before last month's rainfall” on Spreaker.