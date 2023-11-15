Watch An Expanded Manual Recount Of The November 7th Election

A state required manual recount of some ballots from the November 7th election is underway.

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock told county commissioners Tuesday (November 14) that they received the secretary of state’s permission to expand the recount from three to six precincts.

Hancock also confirmed the video will be archived for 22 months.

