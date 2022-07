Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto is the 2022 Home Run Derby Champion, topping Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez, 19-18 in the finals Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was bounced by Rodriguez in the first round, 32-23.

The players will turn their attention to the 92nd annual All-Star Game Tuesday night.

First-pitch is Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Los Angeles.