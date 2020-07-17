Washington team owner hires law firm amid allegations of workplace misconduct

UNDATED (AP) _ Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. The team issued a statement saying that “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”

Three members of the front office have left the organization within the past week.