Washington pulls out of Pac-12 championship

UNDATED (AP) _ Washington is out and Oregon is in as Southern California’s opponent for the Pac-12 football championship game on Friday.

The Huskies have pulled out due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program. The school has determined the Huskies didn’t have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions.

Washington coach Jimmy Lake said his team did not expect to have any offensive lineman – scholarship players or walk-ons – available to play this week because of positive tests and contact tracing.