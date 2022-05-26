Warning Of A Fake Candidate For Bryan Mayor Comes From The Chairwoman Of The Brazos County Democratic Party

The chairwoman of the Brazos County Democratic Party warns to be on alert in social media for posts related to this November’s city council elections.

Amy Alge learned that there is no one named Jane Reid running for Bryan mayor.

Alge posted on her Facebook page a screen shot of the fake candidate.

Alge believes whoever is behind this has started liking and following local Democratic pages and leaders to try and get them to spread misinformation.

Statement issued by Amy Alge to Bryan/College Station media:

There is a Facebook page starting to circulate that is completely fake that I thought you should all be aware of. Whoever is behind this has started liking and following local Democratic pages and leaders to try and get us to spread misinformation.

“Jane Reid for Mayor” is a fake campaign and Jane Reid does not show up in our local voter database.

“She” is part of a group of personas on Twitter called “The Resisters” that have similar pages.

I believe this is a ploy to lure in Progressive Democrats and to make us look like idiots. This also has the looks of a foreign based misinformation campaign judging by all of the misspellings.

