Warming Center Location Being Promoted Ahead Of The Upcoming Cold Snap

A coalition of community based non profits and other organizations has announced there will be a warming center for those who need a place to stay during the upcoming cold snap.

The Bryan VFW post on Harvey Mitchell Parkway will be open from Sunday (January 14) at 8 p.m. until Wednesday (January 17) at noon.

The Community Action Coalition of Brazos County (CACBC) will be operating the warming center.

One of the flyers being distributed by the CACBC also asks for volunteers and donations. More information about volunteering or making a donation is available by calling the VFW at 979-823-0550.