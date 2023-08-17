Walters Selected for SEC Opportunity Forum

Credit to 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Dr. Sheri Walters will represent Texas A&M University in the second SEC Opportunity Forum as athletic administrators from all 14 member institutions will engage in professional development training throughout the academic year, the league office announced.

The SEC Opportunity Forum is designed to connect mid-to-senior level administrators in the Conference from historically underrepresented groups with industry leaders and assist them with advancement in the profession.

“The Southeastern Conference remains committed to the success of our institutional partners,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We join our member institutions in the quest to help prepare leaders in the field of athletics and this program helps prepare the next generation of leaders to assume critical roles within athletic administration.”

In her role as Assistant Athletics Director and Director of Physical Therapy and Olympic Sports Athletic Training, Dr. Walters works directly with the 17 Olympic Sports programs to provide comprehensive healthcare, including the provision of physical therapy services across all sports.

The SEC Opportunity Forum is one result of SEC Bylaw 23, a Conference rule adopted by the SEC Presidents and Chancellors in 2021 to encourage, facilitate and assist member institutions in attracting, hiring and retaining individuals from historically underrepresented groups in the leadership of athletics departments, particularly in the roles of athletics director, head coach and senior woman administrator and in positions that typically lead to those roles.

The four-part series of engagements for the new class will include in-person sessions at the SEC Office in Birmingham, the SEC Football Championship in Atlanta, the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville and the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin.

The SEC collaborated with each member university to identify the individuals invited to participate in the Forum. The 2023-24 SEC Opportunity Forum class of administrators consists of:

Alabama: Whitney Hughes, Assistant Athletic Director for Tide Pride Annual Giving

Arkansas: Felecia Saine, Associate Athletics Director for Academic Success and Student-Athlete Development

Auburn: Richard Greene, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration

Florida: Lindsey Thomas, Associate Athletics Director for Operations and Facilities

Georgia: Dr. Courtney Gay, Assistant Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Kentucky: Tiffany Massey, Associate Athletics Director for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

LSU: Dr. D.F. Arnold, Assistant Athletics Director/Director of Football Player Development

Ole Miss: Neal Mead, Associate Athletics Director for Event Management

Mississippi State: Christine Jackson, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Support Services and Executive Director of Athletic Academics

Missouri: Will Kava, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Governance

South Carolina: Maria Hickman, Executive Associate Athletics Director/Senior Woman Administrator/Chief Diversity Officer

Tennessee: Marshall Steward, Senior Associate Athletics Director and Associate Provost

Texas A&M: Dr. Sheri Walters, Assistant Athletics Director/Director of Physical Therapy and Olympic Sports Athletic Training

Vanderbilt: Dr. Earl Bennett, Executive Director of Player Development and Administration for Football