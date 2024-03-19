Wade Taylor IV Named to NABC All-District Team

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV was named to the NABC Division I All-District 20 Team, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Taylor, a junior guard from Dallas, Texas, earned a spot on the elite squad for a second straight year after ranking among the SEC leaders in points per game (18.9), assists (137), steals (64), 3-pointers (88), free throws made (151) and free throw percentage (.844).

His 88 3-pointers already rank as a school record, breaking the old mark of 86 by Josh Carter in 2006-07. His 641 points this season are the fourth-most in school history. He ranks as the top scorer in the NCAA Tournament field with 18.9 points per game among players with at least 130 assists and 60 steals.

NABC District 20 Team

First Team

Johni Broome – Auburn

Dalton Knecht – Tennessee

Antonio Reeves – Kentucky

Mark Sears – Alabama

Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M

Second Team

Jonas Aidoo – Tennessee

Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida

Matthew Murrell – Mississippi

Zyon Pullin – Florida

Tolu Smith III – Mississippi State

Coach of the Year: Lamont Paris – South Carolina