Volunteers Still Needed For The Upcoming Visit Of The Replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial To College Station

Volunteers are still needed for the 24 hour coverage during the upcoming four day visit of the replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial to College Station’s Veterans Park.

Nicknamed “The Wall that Heals”, the traveling exhibit will be assembled on Wednesday (April 26) and be open to the public 24 hours a day starting Thursday (April 27) through Sunday, April 30.

The exhibit and the request for volunteers was brought up during Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting from commissioners Chuck Konderla and Steve Aldrich.

Click HERE to be directed to “The Walls That Heals” website to volunteer and for more information.

Click below to hear comments from the April 18, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Additional information from the local hosts of “The Wall That Heals”: