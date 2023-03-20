Volunteers Still Being Recruited For Chamber Day

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce continues to recruit volunteers for the organization’s annual visit of nearly 1,000 businesses.

This year’s Chamber Day is March 30.

The volunteers, who will be paired with a police officer or firefighter, will collect information about the role the economy plays in affecting businesses.

The chamber has online links (shown below) to volunteer and for businessowners to contact the chamber to share information.

Click below to hear comments from chamber president Glen Brewer during his visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on March 14, 2023.

News release from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce:

Chamber Day 2023, sponsored by Brazos County, is March 30th and will kick-off at the Brazos Center at 8 a.m. The lunch session will start at the Brazos Center at 12 p.m. Below are some important Chamber Day facts:

During Chamber Day visits, teams will conduct a short survey about each business’ view on our local economy. Make sure at least one person in your group brings a smart phone or tablet to record the survey answers. On Chamber Day, the survey will be accessible on the Chamber website homepage. For easy access on Chamber Day, we suggest you bookmark the link to your device’s home screen.

If you sign up as a team, and haven’t participated in Chamber Day before, you will have a police officer or fire fighter assigned to your team. We will send you their name and email so that you can connect with them beforehand.

If you sign up as an individual, we will email you and your teammates with each other’s contact information so that you can connect beforehand. If you sign up as an all-day individual volunteer, then you may receive 2 team assignments: your morning team and your afternoon team. Most will have a police officer or fire fighter assigned to your team.

For the morning session, we will meet at The Brazos Center at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan at 8:00 a.m. Morning volunteers will end their day with lunch at 12 p.m. at The Brazos Center. Lunch is sponsored by Truist Bank and Jersey Mike’s.

For the afternoon session, we will meet at The Brazos Center at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan at 12 p.m. and have lunch before going out on business visits. Lunch is sponsored by Truist Bank and Jersey Mike’s.

Team Captains may pick up map assignments and packets early on Wednesday, March 29th at the Chamber of Commerce (1733 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 200) from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

During Chamber Day, we encourage your team to post pictures and stories on social media using the hashtag #BCSChamberDay. Photos posted throughout the day may be shown in a post-Chamber Day presentation at Business After Hours at First Financial Bank’s newest Branch. We will be actively monitoring the Chamber’s social media accounts throughout the day and your posts may be featured on our pages. Prizes will be awarded to the teams who post the most photos, get the most likes, and who visit the most businesses!

Volunteers are encouraged to wear company polos/tees and bring business cards and other branded giveaways to promote your business!

Everyone is encouraged to join us at the Chamber Day Business After Hours from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. hosted by First Financial Bank at their brand-new branch (2445 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South in College Station) for free networking, food, beer and wine! We will present a re-cap of the day, share some preliminary survey data and award our social media prizes!

TO SIGN UP AS A CHAMBER DAY VOLUNTER, CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK:

https://forms.gle/WhMLGbZiRRX1pVuh8

TO SIGN UP YOUR COMPANY FOR A CHAMBER DAY VISIT, CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK:

https://forms.gle/mU2zEt1zWpnkjMMfA