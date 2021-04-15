Volunteers Needed for Bike MS: Texas MS 150

The Bike MS: Texas MS 150 event is Saturday, May 1st and the finish line is in Aggieland.

For the first time, the bike event, which raises funds for the fight against multiple sclerosis, is finishing at Kyle Field.

Cole Geist, with Aggieland Outfitters, invites the community to a kickoff event on Friday afternoon.

“Sign up to volunteer. Learn more about the organization and the event. It is really an event to introduce new people and encourage people who have already signed up to race,” says Geist.

Geist says volunteers are still needed for race day.

“It’s whatever you’re comfortable with. You can be handing out water, you can be there for safety, you can also be there just to organize people and let them know where to go,” says Geist.

Geist says Friday’s come and go event is from 3 to 7 p.m. at their University Drive location.

News release from Aggieland Outfitters:

AGGIELAND OUTFITTERS, April 14, 2021 – Aggieland Outfitters is inviting the community to their Texas MS150 Volunteer & Rider Appreciation Event on April 16th, 2021.

Aggieland Outfitters is proud to be working alongside the National MS Society as their annual Bike MS: Texas MS150 event approaches. The National MS Society is an organization that fights for those battling multiple sclerosis, including the nearly one million people in the United States who live with this debilitating disease. With a finish line inside Kyle Field, the Texas MS150 is looking for volunteers to help put on their annual bike ride, held to create a world free of MS.

Aggieland Outfitters is inviting those riding and volunteering during the event, as well as the entire community, to their University Drive location this Friday from 3 to 7 PM to celebrate the volunteers and riders involved with the ride happening on May 1st. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to sign up to volunteer during the appreciation event, and will have the chance to get specially-made, commemorative 12th Man, Texas MS150 towels to use to cheer on the riders as they ride into Kyle Field on May 1st.

The appreciation event will take place this Friday, April 16th, from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Aggieland Outfitters’ location at 303 University Drive East. The entire community is encouraged to join.