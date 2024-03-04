Volunteers Being Recruited For The Annual B/CS Chamber Day Survey Of Local Businessowners

The Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce is recruiting volunteers for the annual Chamber Day survey of around 1,000 local businesses.

The chamber’s community liaison, Royce Hickman, says volunteers thanks businessowners for what they do, and ask them a series of questions about their expectations for the rest of the year.

On March 28th, volunteers work a morning shift, an afternoon shift, or both. Lunch is served in-between the shifts and there is a business after hours following the event.

Click here to be directed to the chamber website for more information and to volunteer.

Click below to hear comments from Royce Hickman, visiting on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.