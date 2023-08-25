Visitation At The Huntsville State Prisons Cancelled Following A Fire At The Walls Unit

Visitation at the Huntsville state prisons are cancelled this weekend, following a fire early Friday morning at the Walls Unit.

The director of the state prison system, Bryan Collier, told the state prison board Friday that the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

Collier said employees smelled smoke Friday at 2:20 a.m.

Inmates were moved to the gymnasium. Collier says inmates will be transferred, probably to other units in the Huntsville area.

Collier said the fire department response included units from Huntsville, Walker County, and Montgomery County.

No employees, firefighters, or inmates were injured.

Click below for comments from Bryan Collier during the August 25, 2023 meeting of the Texas board of criminal justice.