Visit With Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday Morning At One Of Three Locations

The Brazos County sheriff’s office is expanding the reach of its effort to meet community members.

Deputy David Wilcox says they will be at three locations Wednesday morning for their second annual “Coffee With A Cop”.

Wilcox says the interaction is mutually beneficial.

You can visit with deputies Wednesday from 7 until 9 a.m. at the Millican Post Office, Top of the Hill restaurant on OSR west of Benchley, and Cameron Ranch Food Mart on Tabor Road northeast of Bryan.

Click below to hear a visit with David Wilcox and WTAW’s Bill Oliver.