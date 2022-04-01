Virginia Non Profit States A Deceased College Station Man Found In A Vehicle Outside A Bryan Restaurant Had Been Missing For Almost A Week

A deceased person is found in a vehicle parked outside a Bryan fast food restaurant.

Bryan police report there are no signs of foul play. But there will be an autopsy of 27 year old Anthony Donatello of College Station. He was found Wednesday night in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked outside the Taco Cabana on Briarcrest.

According to an e-mail WTAW News received from the Virginia based non profit The AWARE Foundation, Donatello was last seen last Friday at his home.

The e-mail also stated “his grandmother noticed his 2017 Imperial Blue Metallic 320i BMW was missing from his residence. The front door was open & his house had been ransacked, along with a sledgehammer that was discovered in the middle of the floor.”

After Donatello was found, AWARE posted on its Twitter account its condolences to family members and that the dog was found alive.

College Station police tells WTAW News they did not release information that was cited in the AWARE Foundation’s e-mail and CSPD “had not reached out to anyone yet.”