Violating Probation In Brazos County District Court Criminal Cases Sends Two Men To Prison

For the third time, a Bryan man was in Brazos County district court to be punished for threatening to kill two College Station police officers and blow up their homes. In January 2018, 21 year old Dillon Bartek was placed on six years probation. That probation was modified in April 2019. Last week, Bartek admitted to violating probation. And in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, he was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for time served. Prosecutors dropped from the probation violation charge that Bartek possessed LSD last April. The admission did include using methamphetamine and marijuana, failing to do drug tests 17 times over a three year period, and failing to perform community service.

January 4 marks eight years since College Station police responded to a crash near John Crompton Park involving a drunk driver where one of his passengers sustained life threatening injuries. According to online court records, the driver is headed to prison after admitting last week to violating probation. 27 year old Eric Grimes, who lived in North Zulch at the time of the crash, entered a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office where he was sentenced to four years but was given credit for time served. Grimes pleaded guilty to intoxication assault after his pickup clipped a car, causing his truck to hit two trees and uprooting one of them. His original punishment was eight years of probation from a ten year prison sentence.